BBC chair quits citing shake-up of British broadcaster

The head of the BBC's governing body resigned after being asked by Prime Minister Theresa May to reapply for her job ahead of a major overhaul, the public broadcaster confirmed Wednesday.



In a statement, Fairhead said she believed there should be a "clean break" as the BBC implements major structural changes as part of a new 11-year governing charter due to be agreed with the government this year.



In May, Cameron asked Fairhead to stay on and complete her term as chair of the new board, which will be more involved in the day-to-day running of the broadcaster.

...