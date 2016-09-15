After a decade, U.N. chief disappointed in world leaders

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says he's disappointed by many world leaders who care more about retaining power than improving the lives of their people – and can't understand why Syria is being held hostage to "the destiny" of one man, President Bashar Assad. Nearing the end of his 10 years at the helm of the United Nations, Ban spoke frankly about the state of the world and his successes, failures and frustrations as U.N. chief in a wide-ranging interview with the Associated Press.



Ban spoke candidly about his frustration at the way the U.N. operates.



The U.N. could be far more efficient and effective if there were "some reasonable decision-making process" – not one that requires consensus on many issues before the General Assembly and statements by the Security Council, Ban said.



As an example, human rights groups have criticized the declaration set to be adopted at the U.N. summit on refugees and migrants Monday, ahead of the General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders, because it was watered down to reach consensus.



Ban said member states have the power to change the consensus requirement easily and quickly.



For many leaders, the key is to be elected "by whatever means," Ban said.

...