Australia’s Hanson targets Muslims in Senate speech

Anti-immigration politician Pauline Hanson Wednesday warned Australia was in danger of being swamped by Muslims and told those unwilling to give the nation their undivided loyalty to "go back where you came from".



Hanson's One Nation party won four seats in the Senate on strong backing for her long list of anti-Muslim policies in the July polls, marking a stunning comeback for a woman whose populist views caused a stir in Asia during her first divisive political stint in the late '90s.



She said Wednesday that while Australia had embraced migrants from all over the world, many of whom had integrated into society, Islam had had an impact on Australia like no other religion.

...