Brazil prosecutors say Lula was ‘general’ of vast graft scheme

Brazilian prosecutors Wednesday denounced former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the "general" in command of a vast corruption scheme at state oil company Petrobras aimed at keeping his leftist Workers Party in power.



Federal police urged prosecutors last month to bring charges against Lula and his wife, accusing them of receiving some 2.4 million reals in benefits from the builder OAS in relation to the beachfront penthouse.



Lula, 70, has not ruled out running again for president in 2018, but a criminal conviction would bar him from being a candidate for the next eight years.

