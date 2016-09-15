'Fire dragon' draws thousands to Hong Kong festival

Thousands of festival goers packed a historic neighborhood of Hong Kong Wednesday night to watch a "fire dragon" lit with incense sticks carried through the streets, recreating a century-old ritual.



The annual "fire dragon dance" sees tourists and locals cram into Tai Hang's network of narrow streets, eager to celebrate a tradition which has become a highlight of Hong Kong's mid-autumn festival.



As in Hong Kong, the festival is a time for family celebrations and evening barbecues, with grills set up on pavements and along the river as people tuck into meals and gaze at the moon.

...