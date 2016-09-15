Fewer than half of world's refugee children in school: UN

Fewer than half of the world's some six million refugee children are in school, making them five times less likely to get an education than the global average, the U.N. warned Thursday.



A full 3.7 million school-aged refugee children have no school to go to, the U.N. refugee agency said in a report.



Thursday's report, which compares UNHCR data on refugee education with data from UNESCO on global school enrollment, showed that only 50 percent of the world's refugee children have access to primary education.



In 2014 alone, the school-aged refugee population swelled by 30 percent, UNHCR said, stressing that at this rate an additional 12,000 classrooms and 20,000 teachers are needed each year to cover the refugee needs.



The U.N. estimates nearly 900,000 Syrian refugee children are not in school.

...