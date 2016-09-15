Activists launch leaflets into N. Korea after nuclear test

South Korean activists launched tens of thousands of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border into North Korea Thursday, denouncing its latest nuclear test and defying threats of retaliation.



The propaganda exercise, organised by North Korean defector-turned-activist Park Sang-Hak, came amid surging military tensions on the divided Korean peninsula following the North's fifth and largest-ever nuclear test last week.



Hours before the balloon launch was scheduled to begin, the North's official KCNA news agency published a commentary describing Park as "human scum without an equal in the world".

...