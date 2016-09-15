Former Gitmo detainee in coma after hunger strike in Uruguay

A Syrian freed from Guantanamo nearly two years ago was in a coma early Thursday after a hunger strike to dramatize his unhappiness about being resettled in Uruguay and his demand to be moved to another country.



Released in December 2014, he could not return to his war-torn homeland and was taken in as a refugee by Uruguay along with five other freed detainees.



Less than two months after his arrival, he turned up in neighboring Argentina, in violation of an agreement not to travel, and denounced the U.S. failure to close Guantanamo. He publicly complained about life in Uruguay, to the increasing irritation of the government, and he protested outside the U.S. Embassy.



Ambassador Lee Wolosky, the U.S. special envoy for Guantanamo closure, expressed bewilderment Wednesday about Dhiab's actions. He said Uruguay's government had been in "very advanced stages" of bringing Dhiab's wife and children from Turkey when Dhiab took off to Venezuela.

