Nigel Farage cedes power after realising dream



Having achieved his ambition of a Brexit vote, Nigel Farage will leave the U.K. Independence Party (UKIP) that he co-founded in 1993 in a precarious position when he hands over the reins Friday.



With the party's image and Farage becoming intertwined, and with the Brexit vote achieved, UKIP now faces a vacuum of leadership and identity.



Failure to win election to the House of Commons allowed Farage to spend more time behind enemy lines in the European Parliament, railing against the "corrupt" and "undemocratic" EU.



The Brexit vote helped vindicate some of Farage's methods, but they came at a price.



