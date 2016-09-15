In leaked emails, Powell calls Trump a 'national disgrace'

In a trove of newly leaked emails, former Secretary of State Colin Powell calls Donald Trump "a national disgrace" and suggests his own Republican Party is "crashing and burning".



Powell, 79, did not respond Wednesday to a phone message or email seeking comment.



In the emails, Powell said he stayed relatively quiet during the rise of Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.



Powell's leaked messages include his thoughts on Clinton's lingering email woes.



Congressional Democrats have seized on the use of a private email addresses by Powell and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a foil for Republican attacks on Clinton. By suggesting that he didn't view work conducted via private email as a permanent government record, Powell could offer those Democrats additional ammunition.



In May, Powell messaged with a former colleague as the State Department's inspector general prepared to release a report critical of both his and Clinton's use of private email to conduct government business.

...