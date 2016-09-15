Witness says Philippine president ordered killings

There was no immediate reaction from Duterte, who has denied any role in extra-judicial killings when he was the longtime mayor of Davao and after he assumed the presidency in June.



Matobato said the victims in Davao allegedly ranged from petty criminals to people associated with Duterte's political opponents, and included a wealthy businessman who was killed in central Cebu province because of a feud with Duterte's son over a woman.



"They were killed like chickens," said Matobato, who added he backed away from the killings after feeling guilty and entered a government witness-protection program.



He left the program when Duterte became president, fearing he would be killed.

...