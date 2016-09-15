Clinton heads back to campaign trail after pneumonia scare

Hillary Clinton hits the campaign trail once again Thursday after trying to put aside a badly handled health scare that rattled her bid for the U.S. presidency.



Clinton, 68, fell ill during a 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York Sunday and was forced to leave.



On Wednesday, Clinton looked to head off further questions about her health, releasing new medical records that purported to show she is fit to serve as president and is recovering from mild pneumonia.



This raised pressure on Clinton to share more health data before returning to the trail.



Trump had released only four, gushing paragraphs on his health, written by his doctor Harold Bornstein in December 2015 .



Following the revelation of Clinton's pneumonia, Trump vowed soon to release specific numbers from a recent check-up with Bornstein.

...