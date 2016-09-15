Obama will create first marine national monument in Atlantic

President Barack Obama will establish Thursday the first national marine monument in the Atlantic, a move that's designed to permanently protect nearly 5,000 square miles of underwater canyons and mountains off the coast of New England.



The designation of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument marks the 27th time Obama has acted to create or expand a national monument. As he prepares to complete his presidency, Obama has made frequent use of the authorities granted under the Antiquities Act, much to the delight of environmental groups but to the consternation of some lawmakers and industry groups.



In all, the monument will include three underwater canyons deeper than the Grand Canyon and four underwater mountains.

...