DiCaprio unveils free technology to spy on global fishing

American movie star Leonardo DiCaprio unveils Thursday a new, free technology that allows users to spy on global fishing practices, in a bid to curb illegal fishing.



It aims to offer a crowd sourced solution to the problem of illegal fishing, which accounts for up to 35 percent of the global wild marine catch and causes yearly losses of $23.5 billion, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.



Using satellite technology combined with radar aboard boats, the site GlobalFishingWatch.org allows people to zero in on areas of interest around the world and trace the paths of 35,000 commercial fishing vessels.



Already, the government of Kiribati has used Global Fishing Watch data to unmask illegal fishing in the Phoenix Islands Protected Area (PIPA), declared off-limits to commercial fishing on Jan. 1, 2015 .



The owners of the vessel had to pay a $1 million fine and also made a "goodwill" donation of another $1 million grant, Oceana said.



DiCaprio is scheduled to unveil the technology at 1:30 pm (1730 GMT) Thursday, in a presentation view-able online at www.ourocean2016 .org.

