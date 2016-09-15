'Huge' gender pay gap in sport not closing: study

The huge gulf between how much male and female athletes are paid is not likely to narrow in the foreseeable future, a joint British-Australian report said Thursday.



The study by advocacy group Women on Boards found the gender pay gap was in part due to the growing commercialization of sport, where media rights and sponsorships contribute to tournaments and how much players take home.



In terms of women's representation on boards, only tennis recorded a significant increase in the percentage of female members -- but it had come off a base of zero percent two years ago, added the report, which sourced data from more than 600 sporting bodies.

...