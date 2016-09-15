Britain's May prepares for Brexit talks, keeps Europe guessing

As Europe clamors to know how Britain plans to implement its decision to leave the European Union, new Prime Minister Theresa May is giving little away, but her strategy is becoming clear.



May is not attending an EU summit Friday in the Slovak capital, Bratislava, the bloc's first since Britain voted to pull out in June.



May has brushed aside criticism that she is trying to do the impossible by seeking a deal that will offer Britain control over migration and access to the EU's lucrative single market.



May described a statement by "Brexit" minister David Davis this month that membership of the EU's single market was "very improbable" as his personal opinion. Aides said she wanted to ensure Britain's negotiating position was not undermined.



When her pro-Brexit trade minister, Liam Fox, was reported as suggesting Britain should leave the EU's customs union, May's office at 10 Downing Street said no decision had yet been made.



Fox was also recorded as saying Britain had become "too lazy and too fat" to seek new export markets; May's spokeswoman responded that trade ties were important.

