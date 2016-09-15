Merkel wants Germany to get refugees into workforce faster

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that Germany needed "viable solutions" to integrate refugees into the workforce faster after she met with blue-chip companies, which have hired just over 100 refugees since around a million arrived in the country last year.



A survey by Reuters of the 30 companies in Germany's DAX stock index last week found they could point to just 63 refugee hires in total.



APPRENTICESHIP BARRIERS



Most large German companies, especially those in manufacturing, prefer to hire through structured apprenticeship programs, in which they train young people for up to four years for highly skilled and sometimes company-specific jobs.



It is simply too soon to expect large numbers of refugees to have been hired yet, most German companies say.



More than 1,000 internships have been offered by the companies surveyed by Reuters.



Reuters visited SAP five months ago to meet then-intern Somar Abraham, a Syrian refugee who arrived in Germany in 2013 from his homeland with a university degree in computer systems engineering. He has since been hired for a full-time job, along with four other refugees.

...