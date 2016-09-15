New Zealand court makes first human-trafficking conviction

A New Zealand court Thursday found a man guilty of exploiting Fijian workers in the country's first human-trafficking conviction.



Faroz Ali, a 46-year-old Fijian citizen with New Zealand residency, was found guilty of people trafficking offences after promising 15 Fijian workers well-paid jobs in New Zealand, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which investigates immigration offences.



The workers paid NZ$4,000 ($2,900) to Ali in "administration fees" and were told they would earn up to NZ$900 a week to pick fruit.

...