Scuffles on Greek island over overcrowded migrant camp

Scuffles broke out on the Greek island of Chios, police said Thursday, during a protest by locals demanding the departure of some 3,500 refugees and migrants held there.



Riot police were deployed late Wednesday to keep a crowd of 800 people from approaching two migrant camps, a police source told AFP.



One of them said he was struck by a protester allegedly linked to Greece's neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn.



Four camp volunteers and a migrant were also briefly detained when they came out of the facility, the police officer said.

