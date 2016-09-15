235,000 migrants ready to head to Italy: UN

Some 235,000 migrants in Libya are ready to make the dangerous Mediterranean crossing to Italy as soon as the opportunity arises, U.N. envoy Martin Kobler said in an interview published Thursday.



According to Italy's interior ministry, nearly 128,400 migrants have arrived via the Mediterranean since the start of the year -- which is a five percent jump over the same period in 2015 .



Libya's 1,770 kilometers (1,100 miles) of coastline have become a popular staging point for migrants seeking to reach Europe.

...