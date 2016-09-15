'I want Apple': Myanmar abuzz over end of US sanctions

Myanmar cheered a U.S. promise to end sanctions Thursday, with residents in its commercial capital clamoring for American brands while politicians and business moguls heralded a new era of transparency and trade.



The U.S. sanctions, imposed 20 years ago in a bid to put pressure on the former military regime, bar Americans from dealing with anyone on its blacklist of more than 100 people and companies linked to the former junta.



Some major U.S. brands have already jumped into the frontier economy, but many have stayed away saying the sanctions make investment too expensive and dangerous.



In Myanmar, key business players said the end of sanctions would usher in new investment and help drive the country's rise from decades of punishing poverty.



The sanctions currently ban U.S. imports of jadeite.

...