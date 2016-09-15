Emery set to shuffle PSG for Caen test

Under-fire Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has a turnaround of just three days from a disappointing Champions League draw to Friday's Ligue 1 match at Caen.



Emery's PSG drew 1-1 with Arsenal in their opening Champions League group match Tuesday, and squad rotation will likely be utilized for the return to league action.



The four-time defending champions currently sit seventh in the 20-team Ligue 1 on seven points, with Monaco, 2-1 winners over Tottenham in the Champions League Wednesday, blazing the way on 10pts.



Edinson Cavani opened the scoring for PSG against Arsenal after just 42 seconds, but he was guilty of failing to convert a succession of golden opportunities.

