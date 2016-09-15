EU hopes licensing system will help save Indonesian forests

The European Union has admitted Indonesia to a special licensing system it hopes will prevent the illegally felled tropical timber that makes up a substantial part of the country's wood production from being shipped to the 28-nation bloc.



The EU said Thursday that Indonesia is the first country to qualify for the licenses.



But some environmental and civil society groups are already concerned the licensing system could become a conduit for illegal timber from a country where tropical forests are being cut down at an epic rate.



The EU has been trying to implement its timber system internationally for more than a decade and over the same time Indonesia has developed its own legal wood verification scheme that has become a key part of its admission to the EU's program.



Under the EU system, Indonesia will be able to issue the special licenses to producers using timber that it believes complies with environmental, social and economic laws.



Indonesia will be able to issue the licenses from Nov. 15, the EU announced Thursday.

