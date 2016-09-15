Polish officers join UK police patrol after murder

Two Polish officers have joined British police in the town of Harlow where a Polish man was killed in a possible hate crime incident last month, police said Thursday.



They are being deployed in the Essex town for a week to reassure local people following a surge in reported attacks against foreigners since Britain's vote to leave the European Union, which was driven in large part by concerns about immigration from within the bloc.



Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski flew to London along with Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak this month after two Poles were attacked outside a pub in Harlow, northeast of London, on Sept. 4 .

...