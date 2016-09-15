Kosovo war crimes prosecutor vows independence

The prosecutor of alleged war crimes in the 1998-99 Kosovo conflict vowed Thursday to work "fairly, vigorously and without fear" in an investigation which could implicate some of the country's top politicians.



The new Hague court, called the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, is being set up after pressure from the European Union on the Kosovo government to confront allegations of war crimes committed against ethnic Serbs by the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA).



The Kosovo allegations fall outside the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and the International Criminal Court, making the new chamber necessary.

