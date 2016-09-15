Indonesia blocks gay apps over 'sexual deviancy'

Indonesia is blocking three gay networking apps after linking the popular service Grindr to a pedophile ring, an official said Thursday, accusing them of promoting "sexual deviancy".



It was the latest move by the Muslim-majority country against homosexuals, who have faced a sudden backlash this year, with the government recently declaring there is "no room" in the country for the gay community in response to criticism from activists.



Being gay is not illegal in Indonesia.



While homosexuals suffered some discrimination in the past, prior to the recent backlash, members of the gay community had largely been able to quietly get on with their lives.

...