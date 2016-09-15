Hollande, Merkel urge clear vision for addressing Europe's weaknesses

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande said Thursday that it was crucial an upcoming European Union summit, the first since Britain voted to leave the bloc, addressed the EU's weaknesses with a plan for reforms.



Hollande said Britain's vote to divorce with the EU had triggered a crisis that threatened bloc's very existence and pressed on the 27 member states due in the Slovak capital to establish a calendar and road-map for reforms.



EU Parliament President Martin Schulz said in an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel published Thursday that it was imperative EU members talked with one voice.

...