Family of three killed in grenade attack in Burundi crisis

Burundi's crisis has broadly followed political lines, but experts fear the violence could revive ethnic rivalries in a nation torn apart by a 12-year civil war pitting Hutu rebels against a Tutsi-led army that only ended in 2005 .



The governor said two armed people carried out the attack on Wednesday afternoon.



At least 450 people have been killed, while the violence has also uprooted about a quarter of a million Burundians, who have fled mostly to neighboring Tanzania and Uganda.



Opponents of the government say people held for questioning are often tortured and killed, a charge officials deny.

