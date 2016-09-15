Suspect in Florida mosque fire denied bond; called a danger

The man accused of setting fire to the mosque sometimes attended by Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen was ordered held without bail Thursday after a judge called him a danger to the community and a flight risk.



Joseph Michael Schreiber looked down during most of the brief hearing before St. Lucie County Judge Philip Yacucci.



Schreiber, 32, was arrested without incident Wednesday afternoon and charged with second-degree arson with a hate crime enhancement, a crime that carries a maximum 30-year sentence.



Mateen professed allegiance to ISIS. His father is among roughly 100 people who attend the mosque.



Benson said Schreiber's father showed up at his office Wednesday afternoon after his son was arrested, even though he wasn't a member of his synagogue.



Benson said his reform synagogue, Temple Beth El Israel, has tried unsuccessfully in the past to reach out to the mosque.

