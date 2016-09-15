Tesla's Autopilot system under scrutiny in fatal China crash

Tesla faces new scrutiny in China about its vehicle Autopilot system after state television broadcast allegations that a man killed in a crash had activated the driver-assist feature of his car.



An official interviewed in the report said the car's Autopilot feature was active at the time of the crash.



Both in China and the U.S., Tesla has faced scrutiny and criticism over its marketing of driver-assist features.



The Tesla driver-assist feature was engaged during the crash of the Tesla Model S sedan.

