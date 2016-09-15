Far-right group, asylum-seekers fight in German town

Dozens of police officers intervened as groups of far-right Germans and young asylum-seekers clashed in an eastern German town that has previously seen racist incidents, officials said Thursday.



Around 80 Germans and around 20 migrants attacked each other Wednesday night in Bautzen, a town between Dresden and the Polish border, local police spokesman Thomas Knaup said.



Bautzen Mayor Alexander Ahrens condemned the violence and vowed to deploy more police and social workers to prevent future incidents.



Ahrens said there had been problems between far-right German youths and young asylum-seekers during the last two weeks in the Kornmarkt square.



Bautzen officials said that most of the roughly 20 asylum-seekers involved in the brawl were unaccompanied minors and that they had imposed a 7 p.m. curfew and an alcohol ban on their shelter following Wednesday's violence.



They described the 80 far-right Germans involved in the hostilities as young women and men who were drunk.

...