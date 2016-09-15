Colombia's FARC rebel leaders set to ratify peace deal

Colombia's FARC rebels are set to vote on a historic peace agreement with the government to end more than a half-century of conflict before giving up their armed struggle in favor of politics.



"It will be a democratic event that will show the route to follow," tweeted FARC leader Timoleon "Timochenko" Jimenez.



He agreed to the peace deal with the government on Aug. 24 after nearly four years of negotiations that took place in Cuba after three previous attempts were aborted in 1984, 1991 and 1999 .



The conference is set to mark another first: FARC leaders will be meeting not in secret, but with the authorities' full support in the presence of around 900 people, including 50 guests and some 350 journalists from around the world.

...