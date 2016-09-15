Lula to respond to charges he masterminded Brazil graft

Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will respond Thursday to prosecutors' charges that he masterminded a massive corruption scheme at state oil company Petrobras.



Among the allegations are that Lula and his wife, former first lady Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva, received a beachside apartment and upgrades to the property from a major construction company, OAS, which was one of the players in the Petrobras scheme.



The allegations are not new but they now go before Judge Sergio Moro, head of the Petrobras investigation, who will decide whether to accept them, forcing Lula's case to trial.



Prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol singled out Lula – who was president during much of the time that Petrobras was being systematically fleeced by a network of corrupt executives and politicians – as the scheme's "supreme commander".

