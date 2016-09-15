Trump's doctor declares him in 'excellent physical health'

Donald Trump released lab results Thursday from a recent medical examination, with his personal physician stating that the Republican presidential candidate "is in excellent physical health".



The 70-year-old Trump, who is 6 feet 3 inches (1.90 meters) tall, weighs 236 pounds (107 kilograms) and his liver and thyroid functions are "all within the normal range," his longtime doctor Harold Bornstein wrote in a one-page letter that also lists Trump's cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar and blood pressure results.



Until now Trump had released only four, gushing paragraphs on his health, written by his doctor Bornstein in December 2015 .

...