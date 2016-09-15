Refugees seek damages from Macedonia over police expulsions

Eight asylum seekers are taking legal action against Macedonia for expelling them back to Greece after a chaotic mass border crossing earlier this year.



The March 14 incident occurred along a rugged stretch of the Greek-Macedonian border when hundreds of migrants and refugees who had forced their way across were detained and then expelled.



The migrants had been stranded at the sprawling tent city of Idomeni on the Greek side of the border.



Macedonia, which used its army to build a razor-wire fence along the border with Greece, has argued that it has the right to protect its borders and denies using excessive force.

