Trial opens over Corsica 'burkini' clashes

Five men went on trial in Corsica Thursday over a mass beach brawl on the French Mediterranean island last month that reportedly began after tourists took pictures of Muslim bathers.



Around 100 police were deployed to quell the Aug. 13 clashes between locals and families of North African origin from another part of the island.



Hundreds of people gathered outside the court in Bastia on Thursday to support two local men facing charges over the incident alongside three brothers of Moroccan origin.

...