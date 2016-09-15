UK Labour chief Corbyn delivers leftist manifesto

Britain's far-left Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Thursday ventured to the heart of the City of London to stress the importance of workers' rights and big-business's social obligations post-Brexit.



The hi-tech headquarters, crammed with screens scrolling with the latest financial figures, provided an unusual backdrop for a speech by Corbyn.



Corbyn was accused by many in his own party of not campaigning hard enough to keep Britain in the EU, but insisted Thursday that he had been disappointed with the result despite criticizing the bloc.



The 36 minute speech, Corbyn's 55th of the leadership campaign, reaffirmed his plans to revolutionize Britain's industrial strategy.

...