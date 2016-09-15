Graft trial ends for French minister 'rooted in fraud'

A French court Thursday heard closing arguments in the stormy tax fraud trial of ex-budget minister Jerome Cahuzac, accused of stashing millions abroad while leading a crackdown on tax dodgers at home.



The pair, who ran a lucrative hair transplant clinic that treated members of Paris's high society, have already paid back taxes and penalties totaling some 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million).



In one episode, Cahuzac, using the codename "Birdie," allegedly received two cash payments of 10,000 euros each on the streets of Paris.



In the dock were the couple's advisers, Swiss banker Francois Reyl and Dubai-based lawyer Philippe Houman, as well as the Reyl bank of Geneva, which in 2009 allegedly helped Cahuzac transfer funds to Singapore to avoid detection by French tax authorities.

...