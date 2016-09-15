Britain says EU mission should turn back migrant boats

A European Union naval force deployed in the Mediterranean should turn back migrant boats after they leave Libya and prevent them from reaching Italy, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday.



Italy is on the front-line of Europe's migrant crisis, taking in more than 400,000 refugees over the past three years, many of them saved from rickety boats pushed out to sea by people smugglers based in north Africa.



Johnson said part of the mission's work was to return boats back to shore after they had put to sea.

...