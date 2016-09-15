Philippines is not 'little brown brother' of US: foreign minister

The Philippines is firmly committed to its alliance with the United States but will not be lectured on human rights and treated like a "little brown brother," the country's Foreign Minister Perfecto Yasay said Thursday.



Speaking in Washington after recent remarks by the Philippines' outspoken new President Rodrigo Duterte that have strained relations with the United States, Manila's main ally, Yasay said some of Duterte's remarks had been misunderstood.



Yasay also said Duterte's opposition to joint maritime patrols with the United States only concerned the Philippines' "exclusive economic zone", not joint patrols within 12 nautical miles.



The Philippines and the United States share concern about China's pursuit of broad territorial claims in the South China Sea, which overlap with the claims of Manila and other neighbors.

