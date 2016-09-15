International court to prosecute environmental crimes in major shift

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said Thursday it would start focusing on crimes linked to environmental destruction, the illegal exploitation of natural resources and unlawful dispossession of land in a move hailed by land rights activists.



Environmental crimes will now be considered in investigations of cases that fall within the ICC's existing remit, according to Global Diligence LLP, a London-based human rights law firm said in a statement.



The shift comes ahead of a decision by ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda on whether to investigate a case filed by human rights lawyers in 2014 accusing Cambodian officials and businessmen of engaging in illegal land dispossession.

...