Family of woman found dead in Texas jail reaches $1.9M settlement

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Waller County Jail, run by the local sheriff, will pay the family of Sandra Bland, Chicago-based lawyer Cannon Lambert said in an interview.



Lambert said that in the settlement, the Department of Public Safety, whose liability is capped by state statutes, will pay $100,000 and the jail will pay $1.8 million.



Bland was pulled over in her car on July 10 by then-state trooper Brian Encinia for failing to signal a lane change in Waller County, about 50 miles northwest of Houston.



Shortly after the incident, Bland's family filed the wrongful death suit against Encinia, the Waller County sheriff's office and her jailers.

...