China launches second space lab: Xinhua

China launched its second space lab Thursday, official media said, as the country works towards setting up its own manned space station by 2022 .



The 8.6 ton Tinagong-2 – or Heavenly Palace-2 – will initially orbit at a height of around 380 kilometers (240 miles) above earth, Xinhua cited Wu Ping, deputy director of China's manned space engineering office, as saying.



It will then move slightly higher to allow the Shenzhou-11 mission to transport two astronauts to the facility, where they will stay for 30 days.



In April 2017, China's first space cargo ship Tianzhou-1 will be sent towards the space lab, providing fuel and other supplies.



China's first space lab, Tiangong-1, was launched in September 2011 and ended transmissions in March this year.

