Liberia editor detained over 'cannibal' African leader story

A Liberian newspaper editor was arrested Thursday after republishing an article from Britain's Daily Mail website that alleges the president of Equatorial Guinea is a cannibal.



Festus Poquie, editor of the New Democrat newspaper, was then detained by plain-clothed police and locked in a cell for several hours before his release on Thursday afternoon.



Liberia's information minister Eugene Nagbe had already contacted the country's press union to complain about the article and demand action be taken against the New Democrat.

