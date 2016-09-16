What to look out for at Russian parliament polls

Russia votes Sunday in national parliamentary and regional elections with the Kremlin firmly in control and parties loyal to President Vladimir Putin expected to remain dominant.



These dramas have not dominated the vote and the Kremlin is confident.



-- Looming over these elections for the authorities is the memory of mass protests that shook Putin's rule after the last legislative polls five years ago when evidence of vote-rigging emerged.



-- For many the vote is seen as a dry run for the next presidential election scheduled for March 2018 .



The authorities therefore are looking for a trouble-free vote to help smooth Putin's path to victory.



Any lurch away from the ruling party to the left or the right could see the Kremlin put much-needed reforms to restructure the economy or speed up a shake-up of key officials around Putin.

