Swedish court to rule on Assange arrest warrant

A Swedish appeals court will Friday decide whether to maintain an arrest warrant for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over a 2010 rape accusation which he fears could lead to his extradition to the U.S.



The Swedish Prosecution Agency had asked that their own investigators be allowed to interrogate Assange in person, but Quito denied that request.



Instead, the Swedish prosecutors will provide their questions in writing and an Ecuadorian prosecutor will conduct the questioning.



Swedish prosecutor Ingrid Isgren and police investigator Cecilia Redell will however be allowed to be present.



Prosecutor Marianne Ny has insisted Assange was to blame for the lengthy delays.



Assange has meanwhile maintained that he has been sufficiently accommodating to Swedish justice officials.

...