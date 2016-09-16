In US visit, London mayor Khan criticizes Trump

Visiting London mayor Sadiq Khan Thursday criticized Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's comments on Muslim immigration.



Khan, who is of Pakistani descent and became the first Muslim mayor of a major Western capital when he was elected in May, arrived in Chicago to begin a U.S. trip promoting trade ties.



"We play straight into the hands of those who seek to divide us, of extremists and terrorists around the world, when we imply that it's not possible to hold Western values dear and to be a Muslim," Khan said to applause from an audience at The Chicago Council on Global Affairs. It was his first visit to the U.S. as London's mayor.

