Clinton, back on trail, looks to break Trump momentum

In an address to the Economic Club of New York, Trump slammed the policies of Clinton and Obama as having doubled the national debt and promised his presidency would bring about "an American economic revival".



A CBS News/New York Times survey found Clinton had just a two-point edge (46 to 44 percent) over Trump in a two-way match-up among likely voters.



Trump appears to have flipped the momentum in all-important battleground states as well. A recent Bloomberg poll puts him up by five points in Ohio, while a CNN survey now has Trump ahead of Clinton by three points in Florida.



Also Thursday, the Trump campaign released a statement in which it said Trump now believes Obama was born in the United States. For years Trump has been an outspoken voice in the 'birther' movement, which alleged that Obama was born outside the U.S. and thus is not eligible to be president.



It was released after Trump, in an interview with the Washington Post, refused to say if he now thought Obama was born on U.S. soil.

