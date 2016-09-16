Philippine 'hitman' charge sparks Duterte probe calls

The Philippines faced calls Friday to investigate its firebrand president after a self-confessed hitman alleged Rodrigo Duterte ordered a thousand opponents and suspected criminals murdered when he was a city mayor.



The hitman told a Senate inquiry Thursday that he and a group of policemen killed some 1,000 people in Davao city on Duterte's orders from 1988-2013, with the politician himself shooting dead one of the victims.



Critics say the alleged killings in Davao, where Duterte was mayor for more than 20 years, established a pattern that has spread nationwide under the new presidency.



The allegations surfaced as the Senate investigated alleged extra-judicial killings in an ongoing anti-drug crackdown that has led to more than 3,000 deaths in Duterte's first 72 days in office.

...