Man with meat cleaver shot by officers after attack: police

A man who was shot by police on a crowded New York City street after he struck an off-duty detective with a meat cleaver was initially stopped because he was trying to remove a boot from a vehicle that he was apparently living in, authorities said.



Police said the confrontation began when two uniformed officers encountered Akram Joudeh, 32, trying to remove an immobilizing boot from a parked vehicle.



As the officers approached him, Joudeh pulled out an 11-inch meat cleaver and ran, police said.



Officers chased Joudeh down the street.



Officers then opened fire.



Police fired 18 shots, striking Joudeh at least twice.



Bratton said he believed the officers acted appropriately.

